Crime Stoppers: Fraudulent credit card numbers used at Huntsville businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week’s Crime Stoppers report focuses on fraudulent credit card use.
According to Huntsville police, on June 15, the victim noticed several fraudulent credit card transactions on his Wells Fargo card. The victim immediately canceled his card, which was still in his possession.
Police say the offender used the stolen identity to make purchases at Cook Out, Sonic, Chick-fil-A, Stars and Strikes, Lee’s Magic Tunnel Car Wash and Wings To Go. Video surveillance showed the offender at one of the businesses as he fraudulently used the victim’s credit card numbers.
If you recognize him, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
