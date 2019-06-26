Charge upgraded for driver who killed motorcyclist while fleeing UAH police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Charges against the driver of a car in a deadly wreck last summer are now upgraded to murder, according to court documents.
Antonio Fearn was originally charged with manslaughter in the August 2018 wreck that killed retired Lt. Col. Michael Redding.
Investigators say Fearn was fleeing UAH police when he crashed into Redding, who was riding a motorcycle.
The indictment states he is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, attempting to elude law enforcement, and DUI.
Redding was a decorated Air Force officer and was killed on his 54th birthday.
Fearn remains in the Madison County Jail.
