Allstate ranks Huntsville drivers among nation’s safest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Allstate just released its annual report of cities with the best drivers, and Huntsville is near the top of the list.
The Rocket City ranked as the third safest driving city for the year.
The insurer studied 200 cities in the report, looking at the number of years between client claims. They found Huntsville drivers had an average of 13.4 years between claims.
Birmingham ranked 50th on the list, and Montgomery ranked 23rd.
At the bottom of the list was Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland.
Huntsville was fourth on the list last year.
