Ala. AG: Constitution does not guarantee right to abortion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a legal response to a lawsuit over Alabama’s near total ban on abortion.
In his 11-page response, Marshall argues the plaintiffs lack legal standing and said the U.S. Constitution does not guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion.
Marshall also cited Roe vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, landmark Supreme Court rulings on abortion, saying they “were wrongly decided and should be overruled.”
The lawsuit was filed by the ACLU and Planned Parenthood in May. The new law is set to go into effect in November. The law would make preforming an abortion at any stage a felony, punishable by up to life in prison.
The law makes an exception if the mother’s life is deemed to be in danger. It does not make any exception for rape or incest.
