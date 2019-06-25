Scattered rain chances Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies will linger overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s. It will be a bit less muggy with a light northwesterly breeze. Cloud cover will increase Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible from late morning into the afternoon and early evening.
Drier skies will round out the week on Thursday and Friday with hot high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. The weekend will be hot as well with isolated to scattered rain and storm chances both days. An early look at the Fourth of July shows temperatures in the 90s and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
