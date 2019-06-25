Summer heat & storms expected every day this week

Happy Tuesday! Dealing with a seasonable start to the day out there today, which means it is warm and muggy. Temperatures are into the mid to upper 60s and we are expecting another warm day.
The heat will continue across the Valley this afternoon and for the rest of the week as we wrap up June and the first full week of Summer. Temperatures today will be back near 90-degrees with a good amount of sunshine and moderate humidity. That means it will feel like the mid-90s for most of the Valley, which is a bit “cooler” compared to our last several days. Wind today won’t be too strong out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. There are a few storm chances today, but those will likely stay to the north.
There are better storm chances day by day as we move throughout the rest of the week, especially Wednesday. Wednesday’s storm chances are best to the west of I-65 with storms possible by lunch. The heat will also continue day by day this week with temperatures into the low to mid 90s and more humidity. A quick look at the weekend shows both days with the low 90s and isolated storm chances.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
