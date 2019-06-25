Summer heat & storms expected every day this week

The heat will continue across the Valley this afternoon and for the rest of the week as we wrap up June and the first full week of Summer. Temperatures today will be back near 90-degrees with a good amount of sunshine and moderate humidity. That means it will feel like the mid-90s for most of the Valley, which is a bit “cooler” compared to our last several days. Wind today won’t be too strong out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. There are a few storm chances today, but those will likely stay to the north.