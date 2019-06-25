90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies

A mix of sun and clouds will stay in place for the rest of your Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s, a stray shower or two will be possible this afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies will linger overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s, it will be a bit less muggy with a light northwesterly breeze. Cloud cover will increase Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible into the afternoon and early evening.
Drier skies will round out the week on Thursday and Friday with hot high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. The weekend will be hot as well with isolated to scattered rain and storm chances both days.
