Neighbors in Madison ask for change after deadly officer-involved wreck

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Wall Triana and McCrary Road in Madison has several neighbors concerned for their safety.
92-year-old Phyllis Pine died in a car accident on Saturday when the car she was riding in collided with a Madison Police Officer. “The officer was traveling south and she was traveling north,” said Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department.
The officer is still recovering in the hospital. “From what I hear, he does have a little bit of a ways to go. There’s going to be a couple of surgeries that’s going to be necessary due to those injuries,” Lt. Johnson told WAFF.
Madison Police are expected to go through dash cam video from the officers car. Investigators are hoping that will help them figure out who is at fault in this accident.
“It does appear that the officer may be at fault but again, we do have things we have to look at in its totality. One of those hinges heavily upon the video, so we’re going to have to take a look at this video,” said Lt. Johnson.
Herman Todd lives near the intersection of Wall Triana and McCrary Road. He tells WAFF traffic has gotten progressively worse since he’s lived here. “When there’s rain, there’s a wreck,” said Todd.
Todd was asleep in his house when the wreck happened. “I heard the bang and looked out the window and saw the two cars, one on either side of Wall Triana.”
Charles Mehltetter has lived in the area for 6 years. He too, says this intersection is a problem. “The drop-off by the stop sign is tremendous. If you go off that, you’re going to rollover,” said Mehltretter.
Melhtretter and Todd are asking for a simple solution. “I would like to see some kind of warning light there, and if possible, do something with that corner,” said Mehltretter.
Todd has already been talking to city and county leaders. “I talked to the Huntsville city engineer this morning, also talked to the county commissioner this morning requesting help to try to get something done."
