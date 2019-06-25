2nd fatal wreck at Brownsboro intersection within a month

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a car accident at Dug Hill Road and U.S. 72 Tuesday morning.
Two others were taken to Huntsville Hospital.
This was the second deadly wreck at that intersection this month. Julie and John Bolton were killed there on June 7.
Drivers say they want state leaders to find a fix before someone else loses their life.
Alabama state Sen. Sam Givhan says he’s been in close contact with county officials about getting a stop light installed there. Givhan says he’s hoping to get a meeting with other state leaders and \make that stop light a reality.
