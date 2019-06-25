Morgan County sees quadrupled increase in heroin arrests

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Typically in one year, Morgan County deputies make one-to-three heroin arrests.
It’s the end of June in 2019, and deputies have already arrested 10 people on heroin charges.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mike Swafford says in the last two weeks, they’ve had three heroin-related arrests.
“There’s a huge opioid crisis throughout the country. Nationwide, the price of heroin is down which makes it more readily available,” Swafford said.
The crisis has now made its way here to the Tennessee Valley.
Swafford said the deputies are seeing it more frequently now in Morgan County for a number of reasons. One of them, he said, was because heroin is being laced with other drugs.
“We’re seeing an increase in heroin, but it’s laced with fentanyl a lot of times,” he said.
Deputies tell me this makes heroin even more of a deadly drug.
“Fentanyl is a highly dangerous substance. We always keep NARCAN on us, it can just seep into your skin and get right into you without injecting it,” Swafford explained.
Swafford says deputies will continue cracking down on this crisis.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.