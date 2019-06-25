Microburst takes down tree limbs in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - As a weak frontal boundary tracked across north Alabama Monday afternoon a broken line of thunderstorms began forming east of the Huntsville metro area.
One of the storms tracked across Jackson County with torrential rain, significant lightning and strong gusty winds. Just before 3 p.m. the most intense part of the storm began to collapse and sent a microburst of wind down to the ground.
This resulted in some big tree limbs down in the city of Scottsboro. We estimate the wind gust to be between 55 and 65 mph.
