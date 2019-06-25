John Merrill officially announces run for U.S. Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - John Merrill officially announced Tuesday he will run for the U.S. Senate.
Merrill made the announcement around 10 a.m. Tuesday, releasing a video on social media.
Merrill was elected Alabama’s chief elections officer in 2014 and won re-election in 2018.
The Senate seat is currently held by Democrat Doug Jones, who defeated Republican Roy Moore in a 2017 special election.
Moore, who was accused during the special election of sexual misconduct by several women when they were teenagers, has also announced he would seek another run for the seat.
In addition to Merrill and Moore, the GOP field includes former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne
