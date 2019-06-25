Jailers work to incorporate new virtual arraignment system

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jail Funds is a system that’s already installed inside the Morgan County Jail. Right now, the computer systems are used to make phone calls, send text messages, emails and even video chat.
Tuesday, Jail Lieutenant Richard Moats taught magistrates office employees, judges and deputies how to schedule arraignment video calls.
Municipal judges can have dozens or even 100 arraignments in a week. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office jailers are working with the courts to make it easier for everyone.
Judges and officers agree on a specific time for the inmates arraignment.
Then they can schedule the court date through the system, so both parties know when and how long the arraignment will last.
It’s then the officers job to make sure the inmate is at the video cell for their scheduled arraignment.
Morgan County Corrections Officer Juanita Dean says it not only helps the magistrates office, but it helps the sheriff’s office and the inmates as well.
“We don’t have to move them from their facility or to their port house. We can go through and make sure that when they do it here, we still have control of the inmate, we still have control of the facility that they’re in, we don’t have to have to worry about them escaping. Anything getting into the facility, because they never left to get it," Dean said.
Judges can also use this system remotely. Meaning, on weekends on off days, even in the comfort of their own homes.
This new system will save time and money and make it easier on everyone when it comes to scheduling court dates.
Jail Funds Arraignment system goes live the second week of July.
