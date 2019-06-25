Huntsville City Schools proposes dress code changes, higher lunch prices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville school board has proposed changes to the system’s dress code and lunch prices. The board will vote on these changes in July.
- The proposed changes include:
- Shorts must be mid-thigh length.
- Long shirts should be tucked in.
- Leggings must be worn underneath jeans that have holes above the mid-thigh.
- Leggings, jeggings, yoga pants are allowed only with long shirts that cover the rear.
- Something must be used to hold up pants that don’t fit properly.
The policy on head scarves and bandanas would be a bit more lenient. They would be allowed as long as they do not signify any gang affiliation.
Head coverings for medical or religious purposes would still be allowed if approved by administrators.
The board also proposed raising school lunch prices by 30 cents, making the cost $2.65.
Board members said the price has to go up because the federal government and the USDA increased student lunch prices.
