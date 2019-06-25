Fan finds lost stuffed elephant at Cleveland Indians game and wants to return it to its owner

By Chris Anderson | June 25, 2019 at 9:18 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 5:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An attendant to Sunday’s Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field wants to help a parent avoid a potential nightmare: Their child losing a sentimental toy.

A photo of a kid’s lost stuffed elephant blanket that was found at the baseball game has been shared on Facebook more than 2,200 times.

Please help me find the lost owner of this woobie. Found it today at Progressive Field in right field near the Corner Bar. I will ship anywhere. PLEASE SHARE IF YOU CAN. THANKS

Posted by Larry Scavnicky on Sunday, June 23, 2019

According to the post, the toy was found during the June 23 afternoon game against the Detroit Tigers near the Right Field District’s Corner Bar.

The person who found the stuffed animal is willing to ship it back to its family.

