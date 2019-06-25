Bear spotted outside south Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’ve all had an uninvited guest show up at our door, but not everyone’s guest is a scary, four-legged animal.
A homeowner in south Huntsville says a giant bear came calling, and he got a picture to prove it.
Jerami Payne says the bear came to his house on Mariellen Road around 11 a.m. Monday.
Payne and he says he thinks he knows why the bear was attracted to his home.
"It could be the cats, it could be the dogs, could be the croutons she put out for the birds and the squirrels,” said Payne.
A photo shows the bear is big, but he doesn’t think it’s scary.
"I’m not worried about it. I’m more curious then anything. I think if we saw it again it would be more interesting and fun to see then just worried about,” said Payne.
Payne has lived in Huntsville for 40 years and this is the first time he’s heard of a bear in his city.
He says if you see this bear, don’t hurt it. Instead, call animal control so it can be removed safely.
