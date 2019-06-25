AL’s constitutions coming to Huntsville for public display for the first time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Some of Alabama's most important documents have made their way to Huntsville for a historic exhibition.
The state’s six constitutions are going to be on display in the Rocket City as part of the state's bicentennial celebration.
On Tuesday, crews carefully loaded everything up in Montgomery and got on the road to Huntsville, receiving a special law enforcement escort.
The Bicentennial Motorcade arrived at the Huntsville Museum of Art late Tuesday morning where the items will be prepared for viewing by the public.
“We've had six constitutions over the course of our 200 years of history. Each one of those was written in a different period of time and reflects the circumstances that were shaping Alabama politics and society and our economy at the time. We're taking them to Huntsville because that's where the constitutional convention met in 1819 to write our very first state constitution,” explained Steve Murray, Director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History.
“We the People: Alabama’s Defining Documents,” which showcases (for the first time outside of Montgomery) Alabama’s six constitutions will be on view in Huntsville from June 30 through August 11, 2019.
In the summer of 1819, forty-four delegates met in Huntsville to draft Alabama’s first constitution, the defining document that provided the framework for the state’s government.
Two hundred years later, the constitution of 1819 returned to the city. The exhibition will feature all six of Alabama’s constitutions, along with the 1861 ordinance of secession, which declared Alabama’s separation from the Union on the eve of the Civil War.
“This exhibition will explore how these documents, some of the most important in state history, reflect their framers’ values, hopes, and fears,” the Huntsville Museum of Art wrote in a press release.
This exhibition is curated and designed by the staff of the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) in Montgomery, where the documents permanently reside.
In preparation for the celebration of Alabama’s bicentennial year, extensive conservation work was conducted on the documents by the Northeast Document Conservation Center (NEDCC) in Andover, Massachusetts.
Steve Murray explained that most of the old documents were written on parchment, which is actually animal skin. Parchment has special conservation requirements.
“We wanted to be sure that we had these in the best shape possible that we could before they went on public display and to be sure that they were well situated for the next 200 years of Alabama history so that future generations can enjoy them too. So all of these documents were sent off to a conservation lab where they received some very meticulous care. They did some cleaning, some flattening, but most importantly, some special treatments to be sure that the ink that's on these very old documents does not separate from the surface of the material,” he added.
The exhibition will be on view at the Huntsville Museum of Art June 30 through August 11. On Sunday, June 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Museum will offer free admission.
On the opening day, an official ribbon cutting will be held at 1:00 p.m. inside the galleries.
“This exhibition is an historic milestone for our state and we are honored to showcase these important documents at our Museum in the city where it all began,” commented Christopher J. Madkour, executive director of the HMA. “We hope everyone in our community is able to visit the Museum to view the documents in person before they return to our state’s capitol.”
