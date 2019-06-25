ALDOT admits turning lanes ‘too small’ on Governors Drive; repairs to come

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has been working to repave Governors Drive (U.S. 431) in Huntsville for several weeks. Recently, road crews striping the major roadway made a big mistake: the middle turning lane was painted too small.
Some drivers reporting only “golf carts” could fit in the lane.
“I don’t know they can fit in the center lane in order to execute the turns," said Steve Maddry.
Governors Drive has been the main corridor into Hampton Cove since the closing of Cecil Ashburn in January. Many drivers who use that road to and from work say they fear for their safety.
“If somebody is parked in the middle lane or even otherwise not paying attention, they run the risk of clipping someone or swerving into another lane to avoid it," said Jared Connor.
A spokesman with ALDOT admitted the mistake by crews. He said the roadway will be fixed in the days to come.
“It’s a very highly traveled road and hopefully everybody pays attention and doesn’t go too fast, slamming on breaks to cause accidents," said one driver," said Maddry.
The $1.8 million project is set to be complete later this summer.
