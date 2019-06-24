Trip to Paris Air Show productive for local, state officials

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville leaders traveled to the Paris Air Show to continue Alabama’s aerospace recruitment effort.
They joined Gov. Kay Ivey and Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield and others on a team with the state. And the trip paved the way for more economic growth.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is just getting back from the Paris Air Show where a delegation from North Alabama attended more than forty meetings with high level executives to recruit industry, including engineering and aerospace.
“There are more people looking at Huntsville and looking at it to be a place that they can grow in. A lot of the companies are already here and looking at the possibility of expanding. Then there’s some companies that aren’t here and looking at the possibility of coming to our community,” said Battle.
The delegation included officials from the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce, TVA, UAH, Huntsville airport and the City of Huntsville.
"You can't come back from a trip like this and not be excited about our future. The meetings that we had told us about some fantastic upcoming opportunities. Some of those will be announced in the coming months and over the course of the year," stated Mike Ward, Senior Vice President of Government & Public Affairs with the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
Huntsville-Madison County was one of the first communities to use the air show for marketing. Now, there are 30 states who attend it.
"We're being very choosy about who we work with and who we want to work with. We're in a position where we're taken care of for the next five to ten years. We want to make sure that whoever we bring into our community that they stay here and that they're here for the long-term," Mayor Battle added.
Governor Kay Ivey said the trip was productive.
"Our trip...focused on advancing active projects currently in the pipeline. Our appointments this week were positive, and there is a strong chance they will lead to job-creating projects," she said.
According to the Department of Commerce, the team uncovered seven potential projects and advanced the recruitment of five active projects that could be on their way to their state.
Secretary Canfield said expanding the aerospace supply chain in the state is key as major players in the industry solidify their manufacturing footprint across Alabama.
“The supply chain was an important strategic focus for us at the Paris Air Show this year,” Canfield said in an article by Made in Alabama. “With aerospace investment coming into the state, it’s key for us to facilitate the development of the supply chain for companies like Airbus, ULA and Aerojet Rocketdyne.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.