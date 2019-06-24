Strong to severe storms possible today

A line of showers with embedded thunderstorms are moving northeast as a cold front advances eastward. The line will move into northwest Alabama this morning, making for a soggy commute. Through the morning, showers and storms will push farther east, moving through the Tennessee Valley.
The timeline has been moved up, and now the possibility for strong to severe storms will be during the first half of the day into the early afternoon. Threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and lightning.
Rain and clouds could keep temperatures from getting too hot, and heat index values could be below 100° today.
For the work week ahead, temperatures will be near 90 degrees and rain chances are slim, with most including the possibility for pop up showers during the afternoon.
