Some rain chances in first half of week

Scattered downpours will exit the area to our east this evening and breezy winds will die down after sunset. Some clearing will occur overnight and lows will fall to roughly 70 degrees. Tuesday will be a touch less humid with highs near 90 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and just a slight chance for a shower into the afternoon.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s. A weak disturbance will bring scattered rain and storm chances into the afternoon hours. The rest of the week is looking a little drier with highs near 90 degrees on both Friday and Saturday.
Weekend temperatures stay seasonably hot in the upper 80s to low 90s, scattered rain showers and storms will be possible both days.
