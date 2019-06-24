More than 400 grams of meth found at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A search warrant led to a significant meth trafficking bust in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office reports that the county narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 3 near Crossville. Investigators say they found more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.
Johnny DeWayne Croley, 42, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.
“We are very proud of our Narcotics Unit for organizing this raid and their ability to coordinate major arrests such as this with our federal partners,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release. "Please keep our guys in your prayers as they work hard to rid our county of this poison that is ruining so many people’s futures."
Investigators say the raid also included the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Task Force, Marshall County Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force, Boaz Police Department, and Guntersville Police Department.
