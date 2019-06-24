Man accused of using counterfeit cash at yard sales in Decatur

Jeremy Antonio Chatmon (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 24, 2019 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 4:03 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested a counterfeit suspect.

Polices say that in June 2019, multiple residents in Decatur filed reports with the Decatur Police Department saying a man paid with “replica” $100 bills at yard sales.

Investigators identified the suspect as Jeremy Antonio Chatmon. They obtained four warrants for the charge of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Elliott set Chatmon's bond at $30,000 for each warrant, for a total of a $120,000 bond.

Chatmon was located by Decatur police on June 20.

