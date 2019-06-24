Lightning leaves its mark outside of Huntsville non-profit

“We pulled into the drive this morning and there’s this streak in the grass and my first thought was what could have possibly caused that? Was there a vehicle accident? And then when I walked in, one of coworkers asked me if I had seen the lightning strike. It never occurred to me that it could be what it was, but it was a crazy lightning strike that came across the front of our building and left this path. It obliterated our sign,” explained Leslie Walker, Community Engagement Manager.