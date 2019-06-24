Lightning leaves its mark outside of Huntsville non-profit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The staff at a North Alabama non-profit organization had quite the shock when they arrived at work on Monday morning.
Lightning struck right outside the offices of United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville & Tennessee Valley, Inc. on Keats Drive on Huntsville, leaving a blackened path on their front lawn.
“We pulled into the drive this morning and there’s this streak in the grass and my first thought was what could have possibly caused that? Was there a vehicle accident? And then when I walked in, one of coworkers asked me if I had seen the lightning strike. It never occurred to me that it could be what it was, but it was a crazy lightning strike that came across the front of our building and left this path. It obliterated our sign,” explained Leslie Walker, Community Engagement Manager.
They posted a video of the scorched earth to Twitter and requests poured in from major outlets like Weather Nation and The Weather Channel to share the clip.
“You can see where it cut through the concrete and created divots in the grass and then exploded a leg of our sign and turned the concrete into glass,” Walker said. “It’s shocking to me. I’ve never anything like this. The glass in particular. We’ve all seen the movie Sweet Home Alabama, but to see it live and in practice is just shocking and scary as we stand out here in the cloudy weather.”
A character in the movie "Sweet Home Alabama" uses the lightning at a beach to transform sand into beautiful glass sculptures. He attracts lightning by using lightning rods stuck into the sand. When lightning strikes, the bolt of extreme heat melts the sand and instantaneously forms a twisted, branching piece of clear, shining glass.
At UCP, the lightning strike occurred over the weekend so no one saw what happened. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Their building was not damaged, only their sign and lawn. They checked the Ring camera footage on their front door, but it did not capture the incident.
"Can you imagine the sound and the flash that would have accompanied something like this? We needed to get charged up on this Monday morning but I'm not sure this is how we intended to do it," Walker added.
UCP of Huntsville & Tennessee Valley serves clients with cerebral palsy as well as those who represent 177 additional diagnoses. Their Therapy Center serves children and adults with disabilities and their families in Madison, Marshall, Morgan, Limestone, Cullman and Jackson counties.
