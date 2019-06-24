Lawsuit: Woman left inside Montgomery assisted living facility van

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of an 83-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit saying she suffered a heat stroke from being left in a assisted living facility van for six hours.
The lawsuit, filed Friday against Elmcroft of Montgomery LLC, alleges negligence and outrage.
According to the lawsuit, the facility had taken the woman on a field trip with other residents on Wednesday. Several hours later, the daughter of the woman received a call from the facility asking if she had picked up her mother and that she was “missing.” Shortly after, the woman was found inside the van which was parked in the facility’s parking lot with the windows rolled up.
The lawsuit says the woman was rushed to Jackson Hospital where she was diagnosed with a heat stroke and other medical complications.
“It’s our understanding that one of the other residents had to bring the fact that she was missing to the attention of the staff” said attorney J.P. Sawyer of Sawyer Law Firm who is representing the family. “This is one of the most shocking incidents I have seen in my 25 years of representing elderly individuals who have been neglected”.
Sawyer reports the woman remains at Jackson in the intensive care unit.
We reached out to Elmcroft about the incident and received the following statement:
“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our community. Our thoughts are with our resident and their family and we are prepared to offer any support that may be needed during this difficult time. At Elmcroft, the health and safety of our residents remains our top priority. We will continue to cooperate with local and state agencies to provide any support needed.”
We are working to get more details and will have more on this on air and on our news app.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.