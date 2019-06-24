Lawrence County authorities searching for man accused of robbing his employer

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County deputies are on the lookout for a man accused of robbing his own place of employment.
Deputies say the robbery was Saturday night at the Country Mart store at 23469 County Road 460 in Trinity. Investigators determined that an employee and the store owner were involved in an altercation and then the employee robbed the store for an undisclosed amount of cash.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Sami Saleh Mahmoud for first-degree robbery.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Mahmoud, please contact The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291
