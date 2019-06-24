Guntersville Lake HydroFest is this weekend

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this week, now is the perfect time to make plans for HydroFest at Lake Guntersville.
Lake Guntersville might be quiet right now, but this Friday, more than two dozen boats and more than one dozen jet skis will fill this area up for Hydrofest.
So far, event organizers say they’ve sold more than 4,200 tickets. The goal is to sell 20,000.
This is an event that attracts people from all over the country. Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau president Katy Norton is hoping for a similar turnout as last year.
"3,700 of our tickets were sold from out of state, 19 states, so just a lot of exposure for north Alabama. And you know this event brings money to our cities through retail sales tax revenue. People are out, they’re eating, they’re spending money, they’re shopping, and of course we fill our hotels, which is great lodging tax,” said Norton.
As of Monday, 200 people are signed up to volunteer during HydroFest, but they still need about 50 more to sign up.
This year’s event kicks off Thursday. You can take photos with all the boats at Guntersville High School from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Friday is qualifying and testing for boaters. Saturday and Sunday the competition begins at 8 a.m.
Last year more than 10,000 people packed the banks of Lake Guntersville for HydroFest, and event organizers say rain or shine, HydroFest will still go on.
