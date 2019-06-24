A few storms possible this afternoon

Skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast for your Monday afternoon with breezy winds expected for most of the day, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
High humidity will make things quite uncomfortable but also provide a favorable environment for shower and storm development in the afternoon, especially if we see any clearing in the cloud deck. Some storms may be on the strong side with gusty winds and small hail being the main concerns, locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with any storms.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar days with high temps near 90 degrees and widely scattered thunderstorms developing each afternoon.
Things look a little drier by Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s. Next weekend will be seasonably hot with a chance at rain showers and thunderstorms into Sunday afternoon
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.