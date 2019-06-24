Earring discovered in dog’s matted fur

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you missing an earring? Richmond Animal Care and Control may have recovered it.
A dog with heavily matted fur was submitted to RACC on Friday. The dog’s fur was so matted workers at the shelter couldn’t determine its gender. But the clumped hair contained another surprise.
While the dog’s fur was being shaved at Virginia Veterinary Centers, an earring was discovered.
Christy Peters of RACC said she had joked with the veterinarian to let her know if they found any quarters in the dog’s fur. Turns out, she wasn’t that far off.
“They came over and said, ‘Christy, did you see this?’ and I said, no, and it was an earring in one of the mats that they cut out and held up," Peters said. "We took a picture of it and we were dying laughing because it was really funny.”
The dog was named Pom Pom Puff Puff and was later determined to be a female Pomeranian. She’s not up for adoption, however. RACC said the dog’s owner has five days to claim her. RACC posted to its Facebook page that she will likely be adopted by the veterinarian.
The dog was dehydrated and brought to RACC after being found in an alley on Fendall Avenue.
There’s been no word on the fate of the earring.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.