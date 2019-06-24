Birmingham police add trauma kits to patrol cars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are equipping each of their patrol cars with trauma kits.
"If they are able to help a citizen, we're going to do that," said Police Chief Patrick Smith.
Many times police are the first on the scene of a shooting or some other tragic situation. This will allow them to take immediate action while the medics are on the way.
"We want to make sure that preservation of life is at the top of our list. And whenever feasible, our officers can render aid as necessary," said Smith.
So far this year, Birmingham has had just over 50 homicides. Smith hopes this move and others will cut down on that number.
“Even just safety measures of placing pressure and dressing on a wound. Making sure that we’re doing everything that we can as law enforcement to make sure the community is safe and protected on both sides,” said Smith.
