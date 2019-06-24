Birmingham man dies in the Bronx after being punched

Scott Troy. (Source: Facebook/WBRC via Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | June 23, 2019 at 11:17 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 11:40 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham died after being punched Saturday night in the head while in the New York.

Authorities responded to a fight in progress on East 169 St and Prospect Ave in the Bronx. They found 40-year-old Scott Troy laying unresponsive in the street with no visible signs of trauma.

Troy was transported to Lincoln Hospital where he died.

Police are on the lookout for a male hispanic suspect, about 5′7″ who fled the scene in a red vehicle.

Suspect in New York City fight that led to death of Birmingham man.
Suspect in New York City fight that led to death of Birmingham man. (Source: NYPD Crimestoppers/WBRC via NYPD Crimestoppers)

