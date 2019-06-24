Birmingham man dies in the Bronx after being punched

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham died after being punched Saturday night in the head while in the New York.
Authorities responded to a fight in progress on East 169 St and Prospect Ave in the Bronx. They found 40-year-old Scott Troy laying unresponsive in the street with no visible signs of trauma.
Troy was transported to Lincoln Hospital where he died.
Police are on the lookout for a male hispanic suspect, about 5′7″ who fled the scene in a red vehicle.
