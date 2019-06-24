Bassmaster tournament brings in anglers, revenue

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The world’s best bass fishers spent the weekend and Monday on Lake Guntersville competing in a fishing competition.
Several hundred people showed up to watch in person. And the competition aired on ESPN.
The Bassmaster Elite Series in Lake Guntersville is one of the biggest fishing tournaments of the year. It started out with 75 people going after the top prize of $100,000, and it all came down to just a couple of ounces and the largest fish.
"We went out in 10th place today. I was at least 7 pounds behind the leader. We came all the way back with a close margin, 6 ounce margin, and we took the victory. It’s a tight match, man. That’s the game of fishing. It comes down to ounces every time,” said Jamie Hartman.
Event organizers say they love coming to Lake Guntersville for this competition.
"We like to go to the very best lakes in the county, and this is certainly one of the top ones,” said Dave Precht of Bass Anglers Sportsman Society.
They’ve held competitions here several times.
"We were here for the Bassmaster Classic in 2014. We were here again about three years ago,” said Precht.
Although only one person won the trophy, all of us in north Alabama are the real winners. Event organizers say the direct impact of this event brought in more than $1.5 million to the area.
