Stopping Cervical Cancer: A WAFF 48 Health Alert

Dr. Shepherd says it’s all about having information and allowing that to empower you. “When women go into the doctor’s office, a lot of times they feel intimidated.” Dr. Shepherd says you’ve got to have a plan and be ready to overcome that. “I actually tell women - ‘Write down the questions that you have. Write down the concerns that you have. Make sure they’re all being answered appropriately.’ Make sure that the dialogue you have with your doctor is free flowing and something that they feel comfortable with.” If you don’t feel like your doctor is communicating effectively, Dr. Shepherd says don’t be afraid to see a different one for a second opinion.