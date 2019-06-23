Program helps disabled graduates find jobs

Guntersville, Ala. (WAFF) -
For high school graduates with disabilities, finding a job can be tough. Project SEARCH is a yearlong program designed to help graduates with disabilities integrate into the workforce. Participants in the program--interns--have an opportunity to leave the classroom and work on different skill sets to prepare them for the workforce.
Project SEARCH began a chapter in Marshall County four years ago. On Sunday, officials with Project SEARCH are offering all interns--past and present--to celebrate with a luau. You can find more information on the event here.
