Overnight showers & strong storm potential Monday

After a very hot and humid afternoon with the heat index in the triple digits, more clouds will move in overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s by daybreak. A few rain showers will be likely in our western areas for the morning commute.
Skies will stay mostly cloudy with breezy winds expected for most of the day. High humidity will make things quite uncomfortable but also provide a favorable environment for shower and storm development in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail being the main concerns, locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with any storms.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar days with high temps near 90 degrees and widely scattered thunderstorms developing each afternoon.
Things look a little drier by Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s. Next weekend will be seasonably hot with a chance at rain showers and thunderstorms into Sunday afternoon.
