Man hospitalized after north Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -According to Huntsville Police, a victim arrived at the hospital with multiple bullet strikes to his vehicle.
He was treated as a “Priority 3” patient for either glass wounds or graze wounds to his back and neck.
He stated the incident happened as he was driving other subjects around but he gave different locations and statements during the investigation.
He said he was not interested in pursuing charges. The scene was located on Sebring Street in the roadway by officers checking the area.
