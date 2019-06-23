Limestone man charged after high-speed pursuit involving LCSO, APD officers

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -A high-speed chase through Limestone County Saturday afternoon was ultimately brought it to an end with spike strips, a skirmish and multiple charges for the suspect, an official said.
According to our news partner, Limestone County Sheriff’s deputy and spokesman Stephen Young said dispatch received a call at 3:42 p.m. of a reckless driver in a black pickup near Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant.
Young said the driver ran through yards and almost hit people gathered at an outdoor church function on Seven Mile Post Road. He added deputies initially got behind the truck bust lost sight of it as speeds reached more than 100 mph.
The driver later struck a vehicle at the intersection U.S. 31 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. It was soon spotted at the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 72, and the Sheriff's Office, joined by Athens police, again gave chase.
The pursuit then traveled west on U.S. 72. Young said the driver swerved and sideswiped a deputy's vehicle near West End Chevron. Law enforcement officers deployed spike strips near the intersection of U.S. 72 and Glaze Road, which the driver ran across.
Young said the suspect then pulled into the parking lot of J and G Variety in the 14000 block of U.S. 72 but he kept driving through a field and into a wooded area before crashing.
Once law enforcement got to the disabled vehicle, Young said the driver refused commands and fought with deputies trying to pull him out of the truck.
Athens-Limestone EMS was called to the scene to check the suspect for injuries. He was identified as 55-year-old George Thomas Patterson of 25305 Stinnett Hollow Road, Athens.
Patterson was taken to the Limestone County Jail where he was charged with second-degree assault (aggravated assault on a police officer), first-degree criminal mischief (damage to business property), attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.
He was still being held Sunday on $9,500 bond.
