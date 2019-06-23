Hot and humid today, greater rain chance tomorrow

It is a typical start to the day, mild and calm. Throughout the day, heat will rise into the lower 90s and the "feels-like" temperature will be near 100°. A few showers are possible today, especially during peak heating hours, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds in the sky. Remember to stay hydrated when spending time outdoors today.
A cold front positioned to the northwest will slide southeastward today and tomorrow. As it draws near tomorrow, the rain will develop along the boundary and provide wet weather to the Tennessee Valley. Showers will be possible throughout the day tomorrow, with the Shoals likely getting rain during the morning commute and the entire area has a good chance to run into showers and storms on the ride home during the afternoon. The rain should be mostly gone sometime after sunset.
Heat will continue through the work week ahead. The humidity will also be elevated, and the two combined will have it feeling hotter than the actual air temperature. Practice heat safety this week as we go into the first week of Summer.
