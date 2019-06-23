As he becomes Rotary International president, Decatur’s Maloney is having ‘a blast’

Maloney, who grew up on a farm in southern Illinois, traces his community involvement back to his elementary school days when he was Gallatin County’s 4-H president. He was active in the Beta Club, student council and other organizations while in high school, and was his class valedictorian. At Harvard College, he was the manager for the football, lacrosse and soccer teams and at Vanderbilt University School of Law, where he met Gay, he was the secretary of Harvard’s national alumni association in Nashville as a brand-new alum.