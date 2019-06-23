Former congressman Joe Sestak launches presidential campaign

FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, former Congressman Joe Sestak, center, his wife Susan Sestak, left, and daughter Alex Sestak react after speaking to supporters gathered outside his campaign headquarters in Media, Pa. Sestak has become the latest Democrat to enter the presidential race. The retired Navy admiral who calls himself "Admiral Joe" on his campaign website joins a crowded Democratic field seeking the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump. He was launching his longshot candidacy Sunday, June 23, 2019, at a veterans' museum in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Source: Matt Slocum)