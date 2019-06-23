Fatal wreck claims the life of an 8-year-old

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -A single-vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. Sunday, has claimed the life of an 8 year-old child.
A 2019 Dodge Durango, driven by Mary Tobar, 50, of San Antonio, Texas, left the roadway on Interstate 65 and overturned.
The child, who was not restrained, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Tobar was injured and transported to a local area hospital. Two other passengers in the Durango were not injured.
The crash occurred 3 miles north of Decatur.
Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
