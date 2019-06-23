Auburn Board picks interim leader after Steven Leath resigns as president

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new chief in town-a new president that is.
The executive committee of the Auburn University Board of Trustees convened telephonically today and voted to accept the resignation of Steven Leath as the institution’s president.
The committee also voted to recommend Jay Gogue for the position of interim university president.
Members of the full Board of Trustees will consider the executive committee’s recommendation during a specially-called meeting on July 8. Gogue earlier served for 10 years as Auburn’s 18th president.
