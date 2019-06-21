Residents concerned after large amount of date rape drugs found in Lee County, Ala.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In less than a week, more than three gallons of a date rape drug called GHB were seized in East Alabama. According to the Center for Substance Abuse Research, the drug can cause memory loss and blackouts.
People are worried after finding out just a few drops of this date rape drug can cause vision problems and drowsiness. But if someone ingested GHB in a high dose, it could lead to unconsciousness, seizures or even death.
Law enforcement officials in East Alabama arrested a combined seven people for having GHB just this past week.
Officials said they found 2.5 gallons in Tallapoosa and 1 gallon of GHB in Salem, and that’s hitting too close to home for some people.
“That’s just extremely disturbing,” said Michael Pierce, who’s daughter goes to Auburn. “Considering I have a daughter here at Auburn and for something like this to be around the college town, it’s scary to be anywhere actually.”
“It’s very scary, it’s really unsettling,” said Hannah Walters, an Auburn student.
The Center for Substance Abuse Research said attackers will slip the colorless, odorless liqiud into drinks, making it easier to facilitate a sexual assault. Students said they have to be so careful when going out.
“It’s not as much fun when you have to be really cautious of where you’re going," Walters said. "But I think today you have to.”
Local restaurants and bars said bartenders do their best to keep an eye out for anyone drugging drinks, but officials said even an eyedropper amount of this drug can make victims drowsy.
Pierce said he’s going to buy something for both of his kids to use to test their drinks from now on.
“And if you have a drink or what have you, you can actually dip it in the drink and it’ll tell you if the drink had been compromised with a date rape drug or any other type of chemicals,” said Pierce.
