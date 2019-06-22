North Huntsville leading city in property code violations, leaders look to business as solution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Worn out properties are affecting every corner of Huntsville, but the Rocket City’s northern district is facing the biggest challenge.
The Huntsville City Council is currently studying the city’s property ordinances, whether they’re strong enough and being enforced effectively.
The codes cover everything from unkempt yards to critical structural issues.
Locals have expressed concern their neighborhoods’ property values are declining.
The council held a work session on the issue June 12, where the Community Development department broke down 2018′s code violations by district.
Here are the numbers broken down by the five community development districts. The districts are different than those used for city council representation.
- Total 2018 code violations: 9,753
- District 1 (West of Memorial Parkway and North of Highway 72): 3,104 (31.8%)
- District 2 (East of Memorial Parkway, to the Southeastern most part of the city): 2,345 (24%)
- District 3 (To the West and South of Madison’s Western border, to the East of Madison until Memorial Parkway): 1,997 (20.5%)
- District 4 (Several sections in the Western part of the city): 1,394 (14.3%)
- District 5 (Southern most part of the city): 908 (9.3%)
Note: The districts violations add up to 9,748 violations, 5 short of the 2018 total. WAFF 48 News contacted Huntsville City about the mathematical discrepancy on June 12, when the report was publicly presented.
The city said the discrepancy could be the result of properties being cited for multiple code violations.
On June 17, the city told WAFF 48 News the report had been updated and subsequently published on the city’s website.
As of June 21, the published report on the city’s website still reflects the discrepancy. WAFF 48 News attempted to contact the city on June 21, but the city has not yet responded.
At June 12′s city council work session, District 1 City Councilman Devyn Keith said the numbers reflect the need for aggressive action in his district.
He said he supports mandating local property managers, to ensure there is a local contact the city can hold accountable for property conditions.
"If you’re making money off of a location, you should invest in that location and increase the standard of that location so inherently you make more money.
Keith also said worn out commercial fronts are a concern for his district, but he’s looking at solutions which could help the entirety of Huntsville.
North Huntsville Business Association President Reggie McKenzie said he agrees with Keith on the need for property managers, but the biggest help would be increasing the cash flow into the area.
“We need nice restaurants, we need a Providence. We need places like that that we can put in North Huntsville that everybody will be proud of, so the people from south, north, east and west can come here and feel good about eating, working and relaxing in North Huntsville,” he said.
“We have plenty of property in North Huntsville, and we want to take advantage of that.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.