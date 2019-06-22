Navistar investing $125M in Huntsville expansion, bringing 145 new jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Engine manufacturer Navistar is making a $125 million investment in north Alabama.
The company announced new and expanded manufacturing facilities in the state. The investment will bring 145 additional jobs to the company’s Huntsville facility near the airport.
The city of Huntsville is putting up $200,000 for workforce development and relocation.
The company is buying 51 acres from the airport to expand its existing building.
Construction is set top begin next year.
In a statement, a company spokeswoman said, “The Huntsville facility is an important part of Navistar’s footprint. The proposed expansion would increase the company’s capacity to continue to build its International A26 engine as well as produce its next-generation big-bore diesel engines in Alabama."
"Navistar has been a longstanding corporate partner in our community and we are glad to see the company continues to see Huntsville as a strategic part of their growth strategy,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a new release. “We welcome the new production component to Navistar’s manufacturing operations and look forward to a successful future.
