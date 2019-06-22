2 Limestone County deputy vehicles damaged after high-speed chase

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Two sheriff’s deputy vehicles are damaged during a high speed chase with a suspect this afternoon.
We know the chase ended on American Way on Highway 72 West.
Limestone County PIO Stephen Young tells me one person is in custody.
We’re working to find out what charges the suspect faces.
And we’re in contact to see how much damage the county’s vehicles sustained.
We’re also checking on any injuries.
WAFF-48′s Levi Harvey is headed.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.