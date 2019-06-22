Humid overnight with a heat index 100+ Sunday

Additional scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will linger into the early evening hours before this activity will end, some clearing is expected overnight with muggy and warm lows in the low to middle 70s.
Sunday will be very hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s, the heat index will likely be over 100 degrees for most of the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few widely scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon, expect more dry hours then what we saw on Saturday.
The week will start off hot as well with highs near 90 degrees and more humidity, scattered showers and storms will develop yet again into the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar days with more scattered storm chances.
Drier skies arrive by Thursday and Friday with highs near 90 degrees.
