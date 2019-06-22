Hot and humid, with the possibility for strong storms

After some strong storms last night, the day is getting started on a mostly quiet note. More rain is expected to impact the area today. Showers and storms around Missouri are moving southeastward, and will likely impact the Tennessee Valley today. The timing on the rain moving in from the north could be around late morning into the early afternoon. It could also be possible that we do not see much out of it, and it could track farther east.
It will be something to keep an eye on. Have your WAFF First Alert Weather App handy to stay up to date on any rain in your area with our interactive radar.
Though there may be uncertainty on location and timing of today’s possible storms, the heat is a promising factor in today’s forecast. Afternoon highs will soar into the low 90s, and with high humidity, it will feel like it is around 100°.
