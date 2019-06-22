Authorities respond to two weather-related boating incidents near Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As storms rolled through the Tennessee Valley Friday night, high winds caused two boating incidents in the Lake Guntersville area.
The first incident happened near Guntersville State Park when those winds caused a boat carrying three people to flip over.
The three people were able to get on top of the flipped boat safely.
The second incident happened near the Warrenton Causeway when a fisherman’s boat flipped as he was docking for the day.
The man was able to get out of that boat safely.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
