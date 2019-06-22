Amateur radio exercise, competition today in Gattman Park

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) -According to our news partners at the Times Daily, a group of about 35 amateur radio enthusiasts gathered in Gattman Park today for an emergency preparedness exercise and a little friendly competition.
The Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club began setting up antennas early in the morning and will be on the site from 1 p.m. today to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Club President Tim Holt said there is only so much work you can do in advance because the exercise is supposed to show how quickly a radio station could be set up in an emergency, such as the aftermath of a tornado or ice storm and traditional communications were shut down.
He said other amateur radio clubs in the state and nationwide will be participating in the exercise. Holt said the competition portion of the exercise involves contacting other clubs.
"You make contact and exchange certain information," he said.
Holt said the public is encouraged to come out today and learn more about amateur radio.
